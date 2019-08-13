New fitness center to whip Troy University into shape

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

Troy University’s long-awaited fitness center is opening on Nov. 1.

The fitness center will have three stories full of new amenities for students, featuring two athletic courts, a spin room, a game room, a lounge area and multiple fitness areas with different kinds of exercise equipment.

“The new fitness center will offer multiple programs, anywhere from low, medium and high-impact aerobics to more of those functional fitness-type classes,” said Shane Tatum, the director of campus recreation.

Tatum said the fitness center will offer about 42 weekly classes.

A walking and running track with an incline and decline to adjust will be suspended on the third floor, offering a 360-degree view of campus.

A café will also be added, and because Sodexo will run the café, flex points will most likely be used, Tatum said.

A 5-foot outdoor pool with a waterfall is also under construction behind the fitness center.

The 790,000-square-foot project has been in progress for about two years.

“This (fitness center) is second to none — it really is a first-rate facility,” said Dr. John Schmidt, the Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services and Administration.

“I am excited about the pool,” said Samanta Haque, a sophomore biomedical science major from Louisville. “Usually, after classes, I just go home, and I can’t find anything to do.

“With the recreation center, there’s going to be so much to do that I don’t see myself getting bored.”

Access will be free for students with a student ID card, and faculty and staff can purchase a membership for $420 a year.