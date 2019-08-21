One for the fans; Troy football holds final scrimmage, fan day

by

(PHOTO/ Chris Wallace)

Wesley Kirchharr

Sports Editor

Troy football held its second fall scrimmage before the regular season kicks off at home on Aug. 31. Fans seized an opportunity following the scrimmage to meet the team at Fan Day.

“We had a good second scrimmage and both sides made plays at times and both sides have things to clean up,” Head Coach Chip Lindsey said. “I was really pleased with how we responded on the (offensive line).

“We ended up having some penalties towards the end that I didn’t like, but overall I thought they played better.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was not available to the media nor the public, according to Troy Athletics website. However, following the scrimmage from 1-3 p.m., fans were given a chance to mingle with Trojans athletes across several sports. Trojan Arena played host to the event as fans were welcomed by the football team, soccer team, volleyball team, cross country team and the cheerleading squad. Fans were able to get autographs on team posters, meet their favorite Trojans and take pictures with T-Roy.

Food and drinks were provided, and fans were also given the opportunity to purchase season tickets at the event.

According to the Troy Athletics website, Troy will honor first responders during its first home game.

First responders can request up to four complementary tickets for their families and can attend a free tailgate hosted by the Office of Student Services in Tailgate Terrace.

Troy is set to face Campbell on Saturday, Aug. 31, playing host to the Fighting Camels at 5 p.m.