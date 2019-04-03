Opinion: Views on the personhood of a fetus

Rakshak Adhikari
Staff writer
The debate over the personhood of afetus is one that has raged for centuries.However, the time spent pondering on this issue has not brought us any closerto a definitive conclusion.
This question still looms over ourhead and has engendered a conten-tious debate. The immense implica- tion of this argument on the politics of abortion and stem cell research makes itmore important than a mental exercise confined to a philosophy classroom.
Dr. Joungbin Lim, an assistantprofessor of philosophy at Troy, says thatthere are two major ideas that influencethis debate – the Lockean idea that a person is a thinking, intelligent being because of which a fetus (at least early term fetus) is not a person and the con- trasting “anti-Lockean” idea that a fetus is a person even though the fetus has notstarted showing signs of intelligence.
There are two extreme ideas that greatlyweigh in on this debate – personhood
begins at conception and that person-hood begins at birth. While other ideas of personhood beginning at the firstdetection of heartbeat or at the pointwhich a fetus becomes viable exist, the two extreme positions seem to swaypeople towards “pro-life” and “pro-choice” camps respectively.
Nepal and the Philippines are twoexamples of these extreme positions.Nepal is the only country in the worldwhere the Supreme Court not only affirmed a woman’s right to abortion without exception for 12 weeks afterconception, but also held the govern- ment responsible for failing to provideabortion at an affordable cost.
The Philippines, on the contrary, only allows legal abortion when the mother’s
life is in danger. The constitution of the Philippines states that “it shall equallyprotect the life of the mother and the lifeof the unborn from conception.”
According to Dr. Susan Sarapin, anassociate professor of journalism, a fetusacquires personhood once it breathes outside the womb. She attributes her viewsregardingthisdebatetoherJewishupbringing and cites Genesis 2:7- “Then Adonai, God, formed a person from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life so that hebecame a living being.”
According to her, since murder is pun- ishable by death (Leviticus 24:17) but the death of a fetus is punishable by afine (Exodus 21: 22), the fetus cannotbe considered a person while it is in thewomb.
Al Baker, an early Church historian and the lead pastor of Troy Community Church, believes that while personhoodmight begin at some point during the de- velopment of a fetus, life begins at con- ception – an idea that serves as a premisefor his objection to abortion.
According to him, federal laws for the protection of the bald eagle protect along with the bald eagle its eggs “because we all know that a fertilized left unmolest-ed, will become a viable creature.”
“You cannot have it both ways, calling it a baby for the woman who wants the child, but referring to it as a fetus if the woman wants to end the life,” Bakersaid.
While the question of personhoodmay seem to invoke embryology and developmental biology, it is inherently aphilosophical question because the verynature of personhood is a philosophicalone. And centuries of biological researchhave only given us various points in thedevelopmental process to choose from.
A moderate position that is slowly gaining ground is the view that there isnot a specific moment in the develop- ment process where the fetus becomes a person, rather the process is a gradual one with the fetus becoming more and more like a person as the developmentcontinues.
But the debate rages on.
