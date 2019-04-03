Opinion: Views on the personhood of a fetus

Rakshak Adhikari

Staff writer

The debate over the personhood of afetus is one that has raged for centuries.However, the time spent pondering on this issue has not brought us any closerto a definitive conclusion.

This question still looms over ourhead and has engendered a conten-tious debate. The immense implica- tion of this argument on the politics of abortion and stem cell research makes itmore important than a mental exercise confined to a philosophy classroom.

Dr. Joungbin Lim, an assistantprofessor of philosophy at Troy, says thatthere are two major ideas that influencethis debate – the Lockean idea that a person is a thinking, intelligent being because of which a fetus (at least early term fetus) is not a person and the con- trasting “anti-Lockean” idea that a fetus is a person even though the fetus has notstarted showing signs of intelligence.

There are two extreme ideas that greatlyweigh in on this debate – personhood