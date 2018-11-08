Palladium wins 3rd place in best yearbook nationwide

by

Erin Jones

Staff Writer

The Palladium, Troy University’s yearbook, recently won two national Pinnacle awards for the 2016-2017 school year, taking third place in Yearbook of the Year.

The team also received an honorable mention for the Best Yearbook Cover. Although this is the first time the Palladium has received these awards, the 2015-2016 yearbook received honorable mention for Best Yearbook Division/Spread.

The College Media Association gives the awards.

“It’s a great feeling to know that your work is recognized nationally,” said Candice Gamble, the editor-in-chief for the 2016-2017 school year.

The cover of the 2016-2017 yearbook depicted the Trojan “T” in grayscale with “Perspectives” in Trojan red.

“I just think our cover defines what our university is,” Gamble said. “(We) tried to do something simple that would not only catch the university’s attention and make the university proud but also catch the students’ eye and be kind of trendy.”

According to Gamble, the “Perspectives” theme represented and highlighted the different cultures and perspectives of students at Troy.

This was also the first year the Palladium took portrait photos at the Montgomery and Dothan campuses. The yearbook contained 837 students’ portraits in all.

“(Winning the awards) means a lot because it means that our publication is just that much more valuable,” said Katelyn Dewrell, a senior multimedia journalism major from Delta who was the design editor for the 2016-2017 yearbook and is the current editor-in-chief.

Hannah Stone, the editor-in-chief for the 2017-2018 yearbook, said her experience working with the 2016-2017 edition gave her the “knowhow to write the book from a leadership perspective.”

The 2017-2018 theme, “Trojan Traditions,” was chosen to “highlight all the traditions that college students have and hopefully relate to alumni,” Stone explained.

The 2017-2018 year­book will be distributed soon.

The Palladium staff is currently working on the 2018-2019 yearbook. You can order yours by contacting the Palladium office at palladium@troy.edu or by visiting jostensyearbooks.com and searching for Troy University.