This TropCast is dedicated to those who lost their lives in the ISIS attacks across the previous week, as well as to our own Chase Robinson. This is his last TropCast and the last of the Fall 2015 semester.

Normally, I don’t say much more than necessary, but I’d like to thank you listeners on behalf of all of us at the TropCast. I hope you have an amazing holiday break and that you rejoin us in 2016!

-Thomas Gleaton