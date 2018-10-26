Professors compete in cooking competition

Zach Henson
The Troy Dining Hall will host the “Cook Your Way: Professors Edition” Tuesday, giving professors a chance to show their cooking prowess and earn the title of best cook on campus.
Four teams from departments across campus will create two dishes, each including a mystery ingredient chosen by Eric Millsaps, the executive chef of the Dining Hall.
The winning team will be decided by Troy Mayor Jason Reeves and a fan vote on the Dining Services Facebook page.
Donations will also be collected for victims of Hurricane Michael.
The team and members will include:
Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management
Anthony Dixon
Fred Green
Christina Martin
Social Work
Onick Lewis
Samantha Ellis
Dana Wilson
Marketing and Management
Frank Thompson
Ayesha Tariq
Clint Relyea
David van Buskirk
International Student Services
Jamie Sessions
Silvia Li
Morgan Brantley
Maria Frigge
Ruipeng Wang
