Professors compete in cooking competition

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

The Troy Dining Hall will host the “Cook Your Way: Professors Edition” Tuesday, giving professors a chance to show their cooking prowess and earn the title of best cook on campus.

Four teams from departments across campus will create two dishes, each including a mystery ingredient chosen by Eric Millsaps, the executive chef of the Dining Hall.

The winning team will be decided by Troy Mayor Jason Reeves and a fan vote on the Dining Services Facebook page.

Donations will also be collected for victims of Hurricane Michael.

The team and members will include:

Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management

Anthony Dixon

Fred Green

Christina Martin

Social Work

Onick Lewis

Samantha Ellis

Dana Wilson

Marketing and Management

Frank Thompson

Ayesha Tariq

Clint Relyea

David van Buskirk

International Student Services

Jamie Sessions

Silvia Li

Morgan Brantley

Maria Frigge

Ruipeng Wang