Records fall at Auburn’s Tiger Classic

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Troy’s Alexis Garrett and Sydeny Henderson race through the 100-meter hurdles in the Tiger Classic over the weekend. Henderson took fifth place in the event, finishing with a time of 14.56 seconds.

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

Troy’s track & field teams had a successful outing at the Tiger Classic held by Auburn at Hutsell-Rosen Track.

The Trojans recorded four top-five finishes, seven season best performances and one athlete set her personal record.

Junior Caleb Brown paced the Trojans in the hammer throw at 54.69 meters, finishing in third out of 13 throwers. Sophomore Naquita Williams finished fourth out of 21 throwers with a mark of 55.59 meters.

Freshman Brittany Trawick finished in fourth place in the triple jump with a mark of 11.90 meters. Senior Brackin Stewart ran a season-best time of 15:15.42 in the 5,000-meter trek, finishing fifth out of 20 runners.

Senior Helga Volgy launched a season-best 54.44-meter throw to land in sixth place in the hammer throw. Both men triple jumpers for Troy turned in season best performances as freshman Jordan Wallace recorded 13.79 meters while senior Eric Durham jumped 13.30 meters.

Freshmen Sydney Singletary (12:10.01) and Blake Vaughn (9:54.86) set their season best times in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Freshman Caroline Sall finished the 5,000-meter run in a season-best time of 18:10.65.

Sophomore Macki Walsh ran the 5,000-meter race in a personal best time of 17:48.08 and finished in ninth out of 27 runners. She bested her previous best by over 36 seconds.

In the second and final day of the Tiger Classic, Troy set 18 season best performances and saw an athlete break its personal record. Overall, the Trojans set 25 season best performances and two personal records.

Senior Niata Alexander finished fourth out of 33 runners in the 400m dash with a season best time of 54.49 seconds. In the 100m hurdles, senior Sydney Henderson crossed the finish line in fifth with a time of 14.56 seconds.

Sophomore Jared Hayes finished the 100m dash in 10.57 seconds, enough to finish in fifth place out of 49 runners. Junior Titus Sizemore finished in fourth place in the high jump with a mark of 2.10 meters.

Junior Austin Snyder recorded a mark of 15.26 meters in the shot put and finished in fourth place. Fellow junior Jess Jacobsen finished third (45.11 meters) in the discus while sophomore Jordan Poole secured fifth place (44.21 meters).

Freshman Tanner Guest finished the 800-meter race in a season best time of 2:14.88, crossing the finish line in eighth to pace the Trojans.

In the 200, junior Harrison Dudley led the Troy lineup in the race with a time of 21.86 seconds, finishing in 11th out of 47 runners. He also set his season best time in the 400-meter race with a time of 49.17 seconds. Senior John Webb led the Trojans in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1:55.78.

Sophomore Michaela Thompson finished the 100-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 14.64 seconds.