Recycling program canned

by

Garrett Jackson

Contributor

Recycling has recently been discontinued for all dorm facilities until further notification from Housing and Residence Life.

Resident assistants received an email on Jan. 16 stating that the recycling program within the residence halls had been discontinued for the remainder of the semester.

According to Herbert Reeves, the dean of student services, there are “a couple of reasons” as to why the program has been suspended, one being “the lack of involvement from the residents.”

“We need to find a vendor for our plastic products and aluminum,” Reeves said. “The current vendor Physical Plant uses will take cardboard and paper but not the other products.”

Many resident assistants are disappointed to see that the program has come to a halt.

“I was sad when I received the email saying that recycling was going to be discontinued,” said Shellye German, a senior social work major from Dothan and a resident assistant in Cowart Hall.

Despite the small number of students engaging in recycling, some resident assistants feel as though it is important for the university to maintain a recycling program.

“It is good to have recycling programs on campus,” said Allan Henry, a junior risk management and insurance major from Huntsville and a resident assistant in Shackelford Hall. Until the program continues again, Housing and Residence Life is asking that all students living in dorm facilities take their recyclable items to the Troy City Recycling Centers or to Physical Plant if the products are cardboard or paper.

Despite the sudden discontinuation, many students hope to see the recycling program continue in the near future.