(PHOTO/ Chris Wallace) The incumbent governor, Kay Ivey, was elected to a four-year term, beating Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. She succeeded Gov. Robert Bentley after he resigned in 2017.

Republicans dominate elections locally and statewide

by

Ora Nelson

Staff Writer

Midterm elections were held on Tuesday, leading to another term of largely Republican representation and the passage of several new amendments throughout Alabama.

The gubernatorial incumbent, Republican Kay Ivey, won against Democrat Walt Maddox with 60 percent of votes.

Republican Will Ainsworth won the position of lieutenant governor with 59 percent against Democrat Will Boyd.

The incumbent attorney general, Republican Steve Marshall, had 55 percent of votes against Democrat Joseph Siegelman.

Republican John Merrill, the secretary of state incumbent, won with 59 percent of votes against Democrat Heather Milam.

Republican Tom Parker was elected chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, defeating Democrat Bob Vance with 56 percent of the votes.

Republican Martha Roby won against Democrat Tabitha Isner with 56 percent of the votes cast.

Republican Wes Allen was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives with 56 percent of votes against Democrat Joe Lee Williams.

“On a national level, it’s fairly significant in that the partisanship in both the House and the Senate were up for grabs,” said Maryam Stevenson, an assistant professor in political science.

“I think on a national level, what happened depended on voter turnout, and is a lot more significant than what’s happening just in Alabama.”

Alabama had a voter turnout of 46 percent — a drastic increase from 2017’s 17.9 percent turnout for a special election, according to the secretary of state website.

“I voted because I had to,” said Lily Garza, a freshman computer science major from Ozark. “I wanted to exercise that right I have.”

Lucas Jones, a junior history major from Fredericksburg, Virginia, said, “If you don’t do anything, then you can’t really have a say about how things are or complain about it.”

All four amendments on the ballot received favor for ratification.

The first amendment on the ballot, which legalizes the display of the Ten Commandments on state and public property, had 75 percent of votes.

The second amendment on the ballot, which concerned abortion, received 59 percent of votes.

The third amendment on the ballot, which raised the age limit for University of Alabama trustees, received 63 percent of votes.

The fourth amendment on the ballot, which proposed empty Legislature seats remain vacant until the next general election, received 71 percent of votes.

“This was the midterms,” said Jeremy Cassidy, a freshman criminal justice major from Crestview, Florida. “Who you vote in can sway the House and can make it easier for whoever holds the House to start making changes and impacts.”

All statistics and facts were provided by the secretary of state website.