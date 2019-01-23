(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Junior Gemma Finch finished the women’s 800 meter race with a time of 2:12.47, the fastest time ever seen from a Trojan. The finish was good enough for first place with over five seconds to spare.

School record set at Emory Invite

by

Wesley Kirchharr

Sports Editor

The Troy track and field teams traveled to Birmingham to compete in the Emory Invite on Saturday, hosted at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The indoor meet featured regional competition, showcasing competitors from Montevallo, Alabama at Huntsville, West Georgia and Birmingham Southern.

The Trojans saw several top finishes throughout the day, as five runners on the women’s team took the top spot along with one member of the men’s squad.

Gemma Finch helped highlight the women’s team, setting the Troy school record for the 800-meter race with a time of 2:12.47. Finch took the top spot in the event, leaving Emory’s Angela Cao behind by more than five seconds.

Alexis Garrett followed Finch’s performance by taking first place in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.75 seconds. Garrett placed second in the preliminaries before taking down Jackson State’s Jahelle Cato in the finals, who finished with a time of 8.87 seconds.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay team closed out the strong performance on the day, taking first place with a time of 3:54.36. Gemma Finch, Tiarra Bailey, Madison Kennedy and Precious Ogba made up the squad, finishing one second ahead of the squad representing Christian Brothers University,

Ogba also placed in other events, finishing second in both the 200-meter and 400-meter.

The Trojans also saw success in the field as Genesis Jones’ 1.60-meter high jump was good for a first–place tie with Jade Johnson from the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

The Troy men’s squad saw one lone winner on the day as Jess Jacobson came out on top in shot put with a heave of 15.49 meters. Fellow Trojan Austin Snyder took the second-place spot with his throw of 15.29 meters.

In the sprints, Jared Hayes took third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.96. Julian Martin-Rogers followed with runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles. Martin-Rogers finished with a time of 8.35 seconds.

Both the Troy men’s and women’s teams will return to action on Jan. 27. Troy will return to Birmingham for the fourth time this indoor season to compete in the KMS Invite. Troy will then travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to take part in the Camel City Invitational on Feb. 1 and 2.