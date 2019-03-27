Scott Cross to replace Phil Cunningham as head basketball coach

by

Wesley Kirchharr

Sports Editor

The Troy men’s basketball team has taken a step in a new direction after parting ways with longtime Trojan coach, Phil Cunningham. Troy Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced that Scott Cross is the new head coach of the men’s basketball program as of Tuesday, March 26.

“My family and I cannot wait to get to Troy and become part of the Trojan community,” said Head Coach Scott Cross. “My sincere thanks to Chancellor Hawkins and Jeremy McClain for believing in me and allowing me to serve at such a great university. We will take great pride in everything we do and will build a championship program, both on and off the court, that will make our student body, faculty, alumni and all Trojan fans proud. I cannot wait to meet each and every person involved with the Troy community.”

Cross comes from Texas Christian University (TCU), where he spent a season as an assistant, but his name is most known for his time at University of Texas-Arlington.

Cross is the Mavericks’ all-time winningest coach, posting 225 wins during his 12 seasons.

Cross led his Arlington squad to the NCAA tournament in 2008, having an experience in the big dance.

In his final three years with the program, he posted three 20-win seasons to close out a historic era for the Mavericks.

Cross and UT-Arlington parted ways last season, allowing the 44-year-old coach to fill the void left by Phil Cunningham’s dismissal.

Cross is set to make his first appearance to the media on March 28, as he begins the new era of Trojan basketball.