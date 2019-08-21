Senate vacancy elections

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

Students interested in representing their peers at the legislative level now have the opportunity to do so in the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Fall 2019 senate vacancy election.

Eight seats are up for grabs. Senate seats are available for students who live in Cowart Hall, Hamil Hall, Rushing Hall, Trojan Village, the Honors Cottage or a house on Sorority Hill.

One at-large seat is open, as well as one graduate seat.

SGA meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in Hawkins Hall. The group serves as student led governing body for Troy University.

“We do different community service projects. We put on different events. We try to bring the student body together and help them with any needs they might have,” said Nicole Jayjohn, a junior marine biology major from Daphne and the director of representation.

“Senators write bills to pass policy and make campus changes, like adding emergency lights,” said Allie Higgins, a junior biomedical science major from Oxford and the director of administration.

Senate applications will open Aug. 28 with the election being held on Sept. 4; applications were sent to student emails.