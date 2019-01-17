SGA prepares for the new year

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

Erin Jones

Staff Writer

In its first meeting of 2019, the Student Government Association (SGA) discussed its goals for the coming semester and electing new senate members.

“This year we’re really focusing on communication between executives, the senate and then the students,” said Morgan Tew, a senior biomedical sciences major from Tallassee and the director of representation for SGA.

“We want everybody to feel like they’re included in what’s going on,” Tew said. “I really want everybody to feel like they can come and ask questions to any of us.”

Gus McKenzie, a senior communications major from Monroeville and president of SGA, said he also wanted to get more students involved in athletics.

“We are trying to really get behind the basketball program and get students to those games as well,” he said.

McKenzie said he will also try to lend a “helping hand” to active-duty military members and veterans through priority class registration and any other issues they may face.

“I know a lot of the administration,” he said. “If there is a connection (military members are) missing or something, I can be that for them.”

The upcoming SGA elections were also discussed in the senate meeting. Seven seats still need to be filled.

“I feel like everybody thinks that SGA is just a popularity vote, and it’s not,” said Tew. “We want everybody to feel like they’re included in what’s going on.”

Elections will take place Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the Trojan email system. All full-time students (those taking 12 or more credit hours) are welcome to participate.