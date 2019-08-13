So you finished the new season of ‘Stranger Things’ — now what?

by

Lilly Barnett

Staff Writer

Here at the Trop, we know how hard it can be to finish the last episode of your favorite show.

It’s almost as hard as moving out on your own to a place you’ve never been before — a struggle all college students know too well.

To help you fight that season finale sadness and find ways to spend your time when procrastinating tomorrow’s reading, we’ve compiled a few binge-worthy series to add to your watchlist.

Riverdale

While nothing can quite compare to the Netflix original series “Stranger Things,” another series available on Netflix and packed with action, mystery and an overall rollercoaster of emotions is “Riverdale.”

Unlike “Stranger Things,” there are no Demogorgon’s or Mind-flayer’s”coming to destroy the town, but the mystery of the series will keep you up until 2 a.m. binging all three seasons.

This murder-mystery starts you out with the murder of a local, well-known football player named Jason Blossom who attended Riverdale High. The series is narrated by Cole Sprouse, who plays a darker interpretation of the loveable comic book character Jughead Jones.

Riverdale will send you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions from start to finish, and it’s a great show to binge if you have already finished “Stranger Things.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

If mystery and science fiction isn’t for you, the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” found on Hulu is a great show for people with dry humor.

The lead is played by Andy Samberg, lead singer of the hit parody band The Lonely Island. Other popular actors include Terry Crews and Nick Offerman, who are featured throughout the show’s run.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is set in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department, following a team of detectives headed by the overly serious, newly appointed Caption Raymond Holt.

If you’re into “The Office” and “Parks and Rec,” this is a great series for you. This show is full of dry humor and action that will have you binging multiple episodes in one sitting.

Grace and Frankie

Another Netflix original series that will keep you laughing is “Grace and Frankie.”

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play Grace and Frankie, two unlikely friends in their 70s who are brought together after their husbands announce they are in love and plan to get married. The two men start a new life together, forcing Grace and Frankie to also start over.

They begin living together, and thus begins the adventures and traumas they encounter together.

Their children’s lives are also all featured on the show, but the main characters are Grace and Frankie and their husbands Robert and Sol.

This series will have you laughing and crying all in one episode, always leaving you wanting more.

There are currently five seasons on Netflix with a new season coming out in 2020.

Good Omens

If you’re looking for a show with a little more fantasy to get you out of the new-school-year-blues, check out Amazon Prime’s “Good Omens,” starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The show centers around an angel, Aziraphale, and a demon, Crowley, who have lived on Earth since creation and form an unlikely alliance to keep the Armageddon from destroying the world they’ve grown comfortable living in.

The show is witty, fantastical, and addicting — the perfect show to watch when you’re avoiding doing your calculus homework.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

I know what you’re thinking — this show is so old; how can it be included in a list on “What to watch next?” Here’s why: vampires, martial arts and Sarah Michelle Geller — what else could you want?

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is the perfect throwback to keep yourself within the “Stranger Things” blend of sci-fi, fantasy and horror.

With an amazing cast, a storyline that “slays” and subpar 90s graphics that will at least give you a good laugh, this is the perfect show to binge in your downtime.