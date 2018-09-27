(PHOTO/ Pawan Khanal) Sophomore foward Ally Bayer drives through a Coastal defender in Sunday’s loss to the Chan-ticleers, who have yet to lose an SBC game.

Soccer drops two at home, falls in double overtime

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team lost to Sun Belt Conference rival Appalachian State 3-2 in double overtime at home on Friday. Appalachian State scored two late goals to force the first overtime and to steal the win in the second.

The scoring started in the 17th minute of the game when Troy’s Alisa Detlefsen caught a pass from teammate Natalie Melillo and kicked it past the Mountaineer’s goalie for her first career goal. Appalachian State then scored in the 20th minute to take the game to a 1-1 tie. A free kick from State’s Jessica Easley was shot over the Trojan defenders and into the net.

In the 64th minute, Troy’s Melillo scored to give the Trojans the lead. The senior shot a pass from the right side, and the shot went through the keeper’s legs for her third goal this year. Along with her three scores, Melillo has two assists this season as well.

After trailing 2-1, State’s Kat Greer obtained possession of a loose ball and shook off a Trojan defender to score and bring the game to a 2-2 tie in the 89th minute.

In the 19th minute of overtime, State’s Blair Anderes intercepted a Trojan free kick, shook off a defender, and scored to end the game at 3-2.

In Sunday’s action, the Trojans fell 2-1 against conference rival Coastal Carolina at the Troy Soccer Complex.

In the 22nd minute, the Chanticleers gained the advantage when Lauren Drabner scored a penalty goal to take the lead at 1-0. Troy has now allowed four penalty goals this season.

With only 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Troy’s Karina Valeriano took a shot and hit the goal post, setting up teammate Grace Mirly for her first career goal.

In the 53rd minute, Coastal Carolina’s Hannah Miller received a pass, shook a defender and took the shot to score the game’s final point, putting Coastal on top 2-1.

Troy’s goalie, Haleigh Mercer, was credited with five saves during the game.

Troy’s next game will be on Friday, as they travel to Mobile to square off against conference rival South Alabama.