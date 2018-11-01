(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Senior midfielder Natalie Melillo celebrates a Trojan goal in Troy’s home matchup against Arkansas State on Oct. 12. Following the shutout loss to Texas State, Troy’s season has come to an end. After winning just three games all year, the Trojans won the final two regular season games.

Soccer falls in Sun Belt Tournament

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team won a conference rivalry game against South Alabama to finish up regular season play before falling in the Sun Belt Conference tournamnent to Texas State. The match against South Alabama was played at The Cage in Mobile, Alabama, as Troy won 1-0.

Kate Lorenz gave Troy the 1-0 lead after the game’s only goal in the 57th minute. Natalie Melillo sent a pass toward teammate Lauren Adlrich, who then passed it to Lorenz for her first goal of the season.

The Trojans approached the second half with a more defensive stance as Troy denied South’s 11 second-half shots. Troy took nine shots during the game, five of which were on goal. Trojan goalkeeper Acelya Aydogmus completed the game with three saves and closed out her fifth shutout this season.

In Wednesday’s postseason matchup with the No. 1-seeded Texas State, The Trojans and Bobcats fought a hard defensive battle before Texas State escaped with the 1-0 win to advance.

Troy (5-14, 1) allowed the Bobcats only three shots in the first half, with the lone goal in the game coming after halftime.

Texas State scored in the 63rd minute when Haley Groff picked up the assist as the Sun Belt’s leading scorer, Kaylee Davis, sent the ball into the back of the net.

Texas State finished the game with 15 total shots, overshadowing Troy’s five shot attempts.

Following the tournament loss, the Troy women’s soccer season has come to a close.