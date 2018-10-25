(PHOTO/Troy Athletics) Senior defender Claire Taylor posted two shots in the loss to Little Rock. Taylor had one shot on goal in the shutout loss.

Soccer locks 8 seed for Sun Belt tourney

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

Troy soccer fell into an early hole and could not find an answer as Little Rock defended its home turf with a 5-0 win on Friday in Sun Belt Conference action.

Little Rock (11-3-2, 6-1-1 Sun Belt) got first half goals from Jaclyn Purvine, Fanney Einarsdotir and Doro Greulich while Troy managed just two shots in the opening 45 minutes and four in the game. Little Rock compiled 15 shots with six on target.

Purvine added her second goal of the game in the second half while Gili Aparicio capped the scoring with the team’s fifth goal in the 86th minute.

Troy (4-13-1, 3-6 Sun Belt) clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 2-0 win over ULM on Sunday.

The Trojans’ win coupled with Georgia Southern’s loss to Little Rock guaranteed Troy the No. 8 seed. Georgia Southern entered the game needing a win or a draw at Little Rock to force Troy into must-win scenario in its final game of the season at South Alabama on Thursday, but Little Rock scored in the final 10 minutes to take the victory and the three points.

Troy got goals from Nathali DaSilva and Natalie Melillo with Maddie Brune and Kendra Cashion earning assists. ULM (0-17, 0-10) fired 11 shots at goalkeeper Acelya Aydogmus. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Aydogmus and the Trojans.

Troy travels to Mobile on this Thursday to face rival South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at The Cage.