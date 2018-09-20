/Soccer picks up first home win

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Senior defender Lauren Aldrich (above) drives by a Ragin’ Cajun defender in Friday’s home win over ULL. The Trojans took the one-point victory following a late goal by freshman midfielder Alisa Detlefsen.

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Trojans picked up a home victory over Sun Belt rival Louisiana on Friday at the Troy Soccer Complex with a score of 1-0. The Trojans (2-7-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) snapped a six-game losing streak following the match.

Troy’s Natalie Melillo and Kendra Cashion had early shots on goal, but they were ultimately blocked. Troy had seven chances to score on goal, with five of them coming in the first half.

Troy’s defense allowed only five total shots from Louisiana, with only one of them on target.

Melillo scored the lone goal of the game in the 52nd minute when she caught a pass from Alisa Detlefsen and sent a shot toward goal that went over the keeper’s head and into the net. It was the second goal of the season for Melillo and Detlefsen’s first assist of the season.

Troy’s freshman goalkeeper Acelya Aydogmus’ shutout was her third of the season, which leads the Sun Belt conference.

In its first game after its victory against conference rival Louisiana, Troy lost to North Alabama by a score of 2-0. The game was played in Florence, Alabama, at North Alabama’s Bill Jones Athletic Complex on Sunday.

The Lions scored the first goal of the game in the 29th minute. Kylie Huey took possession of a loose ball and sent a pass toward the net, and Lions teammate Margarida Sousa scored with a header shot into the net.

Troy lacked much offense during the game and recorded only five shots to North Alabama’s 14. Troy’s freshman goalkeeper Acelya Aydogmus made many saves but was bested in the 88th minute to take the Lions’ lead up to two points

The Trojans will be in action again as they take on Sun Belt rival Appalachian State at 7 p.m. on Friday and Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Both games are at home and will be played at the Troy Soccer Complex.