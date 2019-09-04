Soccer remains unbeaten; ties UAB

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Sophomore foward Kendra Cashion brings the ball up the field in Troy’s season opener against Jackson State. Cashion posted three assists and two shots in that game.

Wesley Kirchharr

Sports Editor

The Troy soccer team matched up against in-state rival UAB on Sunday, playing the Blazers tight until the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The unbeaten Trojans (2-0-2) took nine games to reach the two-win mark last season, reaching the mark in only three games in the 2019 campaign.

The Trojans got on the board first during the afternoon matchup as Kiersten Edlund took a pass from senior midfielder Maddie Brune as she cut to the net. Edlund took the shot from the left side of the goal and made what would be Troy’s only score on the day.

Junior keeper Haleigh Mercer denied the Blazers 12 times on the day, blocking 12 shots on goal.

UAB made the most of the final 15 seconds of the game and forced overtime with a late goal. Sha’Nya Stephens gave the Blazers hope as she sent a missed shot into the back of the net.

Neither squad could connect during overtime, despite Troy’s six shot attempts during the period.

“Overall it was another fantastic team effort,” said head coach Ged O’Connor. “While we didn’t play our best soccer, in part due to the quality of the opposition, but we deserved to come away with a positive result due to our united effort and work rate.

“Again I am a very proud coach this evening.”

Troy soccer is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 5 as they play host to another in-state rival, Jacksonville State, at 7 p.m.