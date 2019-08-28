Soccer takes opener at home

by

(PHOTO/ Rojan Maharjan)

Senior midfielder Nathali Dasilva drives through the Tiger defense during the win.

Kennedy Roy

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s soccer started its 2019 campaign with a win over the weekend, defeating Jackson State at home 7-0.

The Trojans beat the Lady Tigers with senior Nathali DaSilva scoring a hat trick within 69 minutes. Haleigh Mercer recorded her third career clean sheet as she had three saves. The match was delayed more than 90 minutes due to inclement weather, but that didn’t stop the Trojans from putting 10 shots on goal.

The first goal came in the 25th minute by Kate Eubanks off of a rebound from Alisa Detlefsen’s shot. Five minutes later, DaSilva dribbled through the defense, after receiving a pass from Maddie Brune, and put the ball in the back of the net. At halftime, the Trojans had a formidable lead, but they weren’t stopping at 2-0. The Trojans scored five more goals in the second half coming from DaSilva (2), Kiersten Edlund, Grace Mirly and Melissa Kuya-Strobel.

This win had the largest margin of victory since Aug. 27, 2017, when Troy beat Jackson State 9-0.

The Trojan women also took on Tennessee Tech last weekend. Sunday’s match ended in a 0-0 draw to keep the Trojans unbeaten. Haleigh Mercer earned her second consecutive clean sheet with three saves on 14 shots. The match went back-and-forth when, in the 45th minute, Troy got the game’s best scoring chance when Kendra Cashion hit the crossbar on a shot just inside the 18-yard box.

Early in the second half, the momentum was on the Golden Eagles’ side when a free-kick forced Mercer to make a diving save. Troy made a push late for the winning goal but couldn’t cash in. Troy and Tennessee Tech went through two 10-minute overtime periods as neither team could score the winning goal. The undefeated weekend ended with a 1-0-1 record, with the next test on Friday, Aug. 30 against Stetson at 4 p.m. in Mobile.