Sodexo and Aramark compete for contract

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

The announcement date for Troy’s next food services vendor is edging closer, and two large vendors are in the running, according to Morgan Long, the SGA vice president for campus activities, president-elect and dining services selection committee’s student representative.

Sodexo, the current vendor, and Aramark, the current vendor at the University of South Alabama and Auburn University, will both have a chance to present their potential contracts to the dining services selection committee on April 25, according to Long.

“We are in the process of reviewing both of the contracts now,” he said. “Sodexo’s is about 200 pages, and Aramark’s is around 300 pages.”

Each vendor and respective contract offers different strengths and presents different goals for the campus, but both contracts offer the possibility of new dining locations such as Starbucks, Which Wich and other fast food locations. The contracts also present ideas of how the Trojan Dining Hall could be improved through international or healthy eating stations.

According to Dr. Jim Bookout, the senior vice chancellor for financial affairs and head of the selection committee, the next vendor will be announced May 1 and the current contract will end Sept. 30.