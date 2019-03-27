Softball breaks a five-game skid with a series sweep

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Senior infielder Madeline Porter (above) posted four hits during the series with Coastal. Porter went 2-for-4 in games one and three. Porter tallied five RBI’s over the weekend, four on Friday and one on Sunday.

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Senior infielder Madeline Porter (above) posted four hits during the series with Coastal. Porter went 2-for-4 in games one and three. Porter tallied five RBI’s over the weekend, four on Friday and one on Sunday.

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team traveled to Coastal Carolina last weekend and snapped its five-game slump with a series sweep.

Troy’s offense shined, recording 12 hits to power past Coastal Carolina, 11-3, in six innings last Friday afternoon at Charles Wade-John Lott Field.

Leanna Johnson’s shutout performance matched the booming offense to down the Chanticleers. Johnson sat down eight batters, scattered seven hits and only gave up one walk.

Troy’s offense continued to dominate, recording 17 hits to down Coastal Carolina, 10-4, in the Sun Belt series-clinching game last Saturday afternoon.

Kaylee Hussey, Katie Lively and Talia Truitt led the offensive push with three hits each and combining for six RBI’s while Kaylee Chapman, Katie Webb and Stephanie Snyder all added a pair of hits.

The Trojans ground out a gritty win Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep.

Coastal Carolina tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run by Taylor Sweigart, but Horne answered in the top of the sixth with a two out, two-run homer which scored Kaylee Hussey who led off the frame with a double.

Troy got on the board in the top of the first with a two-run long ball by Katie Webb that scored and Madeline Porter who led off with a double to right field; it was Webb’s first home run of the season.

The Chanticleers cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third with hits by Sweigart and Courtney Dean.

Troy added another run in the top of the fifth with hits by Kaylee Chapman and Porter before a Chanticleer home run tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.

The Trojans return to the Troy Softball Complex for an eight-game homestand kicked off on Friday, March 29 as Troy plays host to UT Arlington.