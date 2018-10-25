(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Sophomore outfielder Talia Truitt and the Trojan softball team defeated the reigning national champion Florida State Seminoles to stay perfect in fall play with only one game remaining.

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Sophomore outfielder Talia Truitt and the Trojan softball team defeated the reigning national champion Florida State Seminoles to stay perfect in fall play with only one game remaining.

Softball remains undefeated in fall play

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team continued its fall play with a midweek doubleheader against Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. The Trojans topped the Saints, and then defeated the reigning national champions, Florida State, 6-1.

In game one of the double header, both teams remained quiet through the first five and a half innings of play. In those first five and a half innings, the teams combined for just three hits with no runs scored.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, freshman Allie Miller reached on a throwing error by the Saints’ third baseman. Miller’s speed allowed her to take second and third as the ball sailed into the back right corner of the field. The Saints’ pitcher missed the throw coming back into the infield which allowed Miller to score the only run of the game.

Sophomore Annie Willis spent the majority of the time in the circle for the Trojans. Willis pitched five innings, only giving up one hit and two walks. Senior Peyton Glover closed out the final two innings in the circle. Glover finished game with no runs, hits or walks.

Troy took game one of the double header 1-0.

In game two, Troy could not be stopped at the plate. The team recorded seven hits which turned into 10 runs to cross the plate. Troy’s run ruled the Saints in five innings.

The Trojans were led at the plate by senior Taylor Corbett and freshman Katie Lively who both had a pair of hits. Madeline Porter, Bailey Taylor and Kaylee Hussey also scattered a hit apiece.

Kynsleigh Rae Blasingame was the starting pitcher for the Trojans. Blasingame struck out six of the eleven batters she faced. Leanna Johnson, a freshman out of Helena, AL, closed out the game facing five batters and striking out four of them.

After two midweek wins for the Trojans, Troy traveled down to Tallahassee, FL to take on the Florida State Seminoles in another unofficial fall matchup. Troy toppled the reigning national champions in ten innings of play with a final score of 6-1.

Troy’s final fall game will be Friday night as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Friday night’s game will be the Geaux Teal game in honor of Brantley, AL native Alex Wilcox. Wilcox was a member of the MSU softball team before losing a hard fought battle to ovarian cancer. The Geaux Teal game will serve as a fundraiser for the Alex Wilcox Foundation.