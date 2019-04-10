Speaking tournament offers $500 scholarship

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

The 27th annual Intramural Speech Tournament will be held on April 23 and will offer a chance for students to show off their communication prowess in a variety of applications, according to Dr. Maryjo Cochran, a professor of journalism and communication.

Cochran said students can sign up to participate in up to four areas including informative speaking, prose, persuasive speaking, storytelling, poetry and original poetry.

The winner of the competition will receive a Boyd-King Debate Scholarship totaling $500 as long as the student has a 3.0 GPA, is not receiving another Troy Foundation scholarship, is not graduating this semester and is not a previous winner.

Although most participating students have had speech classes, any student is welcome to participate, according to Cochran.

“It’s one more opportunity for (students) to work on their public speaking,” she said. “It’s a really fun event, and it’s a good thing to put on a resume.”

Students interested in participating or wanting more information can pick up an application from Ashley Sanders in Wallace Hall 103 or email macochran@troy.edu.

Applications are due Tuesday, April 16 by 5 p.m.