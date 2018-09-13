/Spin company talks liabilities: Students assume responsibility when riding bikes and scooters

by

Abby Taylor

Assistant News Editor

If a person were to be injured on one of Spin’s new bikes or scooters, Spin would not be held accountable, according to login agreements when using the app.

When opening the Spin app, users must agree to Spin’s “Terms of Use,” “Privacy Policy” and “User Agreement” before being allowed to purchase a ride.

The policies outline the user’s liability when riding a Spin bicycle or e-scooter.

According to the policies, “User agrees to indemnify, defend, and hold Spin harmless from all losses, liabilities, damages, injuries, claims, demands, costs, attorneys’ fees, and other expenses incurred by Spin arising from or related to User’s use of a Spin Bike or any person permitted by User to use a Spin Bike.”

The app allows users to create an account and view the policies before agreeing to ride.

Whitney Bowers, a strategic communication graduate student from Melbourne, Florida, said she did not read the policies before riding a Spin e-scooter.

“Typically, agreements are really long-winded, and I don’t want to spend time reading something that is the same everywhere,” Bowers said.

While Spin is offered on and around campus, Troy is not liable for any injuries students may receive from using Spin.

“I had no clue that I could be liable for anything, but I didn’t plan on being careless while riding (the e-scooters),” Bowers said.

Users of Spin are responsible for any damage to Spin equipment during their rental time.

“User agrees to return the Spin Bike to Spin in the same condition in which it was rented,” the policy states. “Until the Spin Bike is locked, the User shall be responsible for loss and damage to the bike.”

Spin prohibits riders to race, ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol, violate traffic laws, ride during inclement weather or ride while using a mobile device.

“Any use of a Spin that is prohibited by this agreement voids all insurance, accident, or liability coverages,” the user agreement reads.

Administration stands with Spin’s policy, according to Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves.

“If a person gets on and rides (a Spin bike or scooter), they’re assuming the risk,” he said.

According to a representative from Spin, a legal team looks into accidents to decide if insurance will cover resulting injuries.

If an accident occurs while using Spin, users are told to report the accident to the police and Spin immediately.