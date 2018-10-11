Spooky Halloween events to haunt the Trojan campus

by

Abby Taylor

Assistant News Editor

On Oct. 11, Circle K will host “Nightmare in Patterson” in room 107. Hocus Pocus will be shown at 6:15 p.m. and tickets are $2. On Oct. 12, the club will show IT at 6:15 p.m. in the same location.

On Friday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m., Hocus Pocus will be shown on the square downtown.

On Thursday, Oct. 25 between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., the Student Veterans Association will host a Zombie Tropocalypse in Bibb Graves room 123.

The event will include a zombie costume contest and a hall of horror “where there are Zombies lurking in the dark,” according to their Eventbrite page.

There will be a zombie quest where students “must stop the outbreak from spreading and infecting the rest of Troy.”All proceeds raised will benefit the veteran student population at Troy.

Students can purchase tickets for $7 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zombie-tropocalypse-tickets-49485394146.