(PHOTO/ Bishal Niroula) Kat Rogers, a senior political science and history major from Wetumpka, dressed as Catwoman and carved a pumpkin for the competition.

(PHOTO/ Bishal Niroula) Kat Rogers, a senior political science and history major from Wetumpka, dressed as Catwoman and carved a pumpkin for the competition.

Students carve out time to party

by

Rakshak Adhikari

Staff Writer

The History Club hosted a Halloween party on Friday night in Patterson Hall that included music, games, a costume contest and a pumpkin carving contest.

According Cori Horton, a senior history major from Enterprise and the president of the History Club, the party was a huge success, and the club will be hosting it again next year.

“People especially loved the water pong tables and the pumpkin carving contest,” Horton said.

Lauren Post, a senior English major from Troy, said she loved spending time with her classmates outside the classroom.

“I was awful at water pong, but it was fun to watch some of my friends,” said Post, who was dressed as Mia Wallace from “Pulp Fiction” and won the costume contest.

“It’s the time in the semester where everyone needs to blow off a little steam, and what better way to do that than by having a fun Halloween party?” said Lacey Folmar, a senior history major from Luverne.

“The History Club is simply a diverse group of history geeks from all majors who like to get together and have fun,” Horton said.

The History Club will host its signature faculty-versus-student trivia night Monday, Nov. 5, and is planning a movie screening night for December.

The History Club meets every other Monday in Patterson 307 and is open to all interested students.