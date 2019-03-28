Students cook their way in the Trojan Dining Hall

by

The Trojan Dining Hall held Cook Your Way Thursday night, a chance for students to don their aprons and show off their cooking skills.

Five teams were given 45 minutes to prepare the best meal using any food they found in the dining hall and a mystery ingredient. In the end, only one team would come out on top.

Team Pineapple Perfection (Hospitality and Tourism Club) Team Gas Station Food (Circle K) Team Delta Sigma Pi Team TNT (Student Veterans Association Team Marketing Delta Christianson revealed the night's secret ingredients, roasted garlic hummus and chocolate hummus. Students had 45 minutes to prepare and plate their dishes for the judges. The teams were competing for cutting board awards. One board was given to the winning team, one to the runner-ups, and one to the fan favorites as voted on through Facebook. Throughout the night, door prizes were given out. When a student's ticket number was called, they could pick a prize from the table. Students often had to get creative. Pineapple Perfection made a piping bag from a rubber glove. Once the food was prepared, students had to plate their food to appeal to the judges' appetites. Throughout the night, the judges anticipated tasting the students' creations. The judges tasted the food and then scored it based on several categories. Students could use any food they found in the cafeteria and pull from a large store of basic supplies from the kitchen. Team Delta Sigma Pi won fan favorite. Team Gas Station Food won fifth place. Team Pineapple Perfection won fourth place. Team Delta Sigma Pi won third place. Team Marketing won runner-up. Team TNT won first place. The judges congratulated Team TNT on a meal well cooked.