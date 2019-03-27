Suit up with professional wear sale from J.C. Penney sale

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

J.C. Penney and Troy University are partnering to offer students a 40 percent discount on professional attire to help students prepare for upcoming career fairs during a Suit-Up event on Sunday, March 31.

The Sorrell College of Business will hold a career fair in Bibb Graves on April 2, and Career Services will hold a general career fair on April 3. Both events require students to dress professionally.

“The J.C. Penney in Dothan inside the Wiregrass Commons Mall is actually closing the store to outside shoppers and allowing only our Troy students to come and shop,” said Lauren Cole, the coordinator of the career services office.

From 5 to 8 p.m., students will be able to shop for and buy discounted professional attire and shoes and get free hair and makeup consultations and mini-makeovers at the Sephora and salon inside the store.

“J.C. Penney does a lot of sales, and they have a lot of discounted items, so we’re actually getting 40 percent off of the already discounted item,” Cole said. “It’s going to be a really good deal for students to start building their professional wardrobe or maybe add some pieces to it at an affordable price.”

David Van Buskirk, a lecturer of management and marketing, said Suit-Up will be a great resource to students as they prepare for the career fairs.

“(The business career fair) will host 30 state and national companies, and students are strongly encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and be ready in the event a company representative would like to conduct interviews on the spot,” Van Buskirk said. “Not only will students need to have their personal information at hand but more importantly be dressed professionally to make a great first impression.”

Cole agreed, saying that dressing well can help make a positive and powerful first impression.

“A lot of times, if you’re dressed professionally, you speak better, you feel more confident in yourself, and confidence is key going into a job interview,” she said.

Students can register for Suit-Up through Handshake via the Trojan email system or through the career services website, troy.edu/careerservices. Students must make a reservation to ensure they get a discount pass. Buses will carry students to Dothan, but students are welcome to drive themselves, as well.