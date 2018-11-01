(PHOTO/ Chloe Lyle) Kevin Leonard, a senior biomedical sciences major from Newton, performed a song he wrote during the event.

Talent show offers students escape from school during Homecoming week events

by

Olivia Nobles

Staff Writer

Students representing various organizations around campus performed for their peers on the quad Monday night as part of Troy’s Homecoming Week festivities.

The Talent Show, typically called “Who’s Got Sound” in years prior, has been a hallmark of Troy University’s Homecoming Week for many years.

Anna Laura Kirchharr, an English major and legal studies minor from Uriah and PR chair for Homecoming activities, described the Talent Show as “an event where organizations or individuals could have a performing group of up to four members.”

Students participated by displaying their talents which included everything from singing, playing instruments and dancing.

Many students came to the Talent Show prepared with picnic blankets, and most reclined on the quad while others stood, chatted with friends and watched from a distance.

Kyle Shook, a senior English major and multimedia journalism minor from Pike Road, said he thought it was important to come out and support his fraternity brother who performed as well as several other friends who represented the BCM.

“On top of that,” Shook said, “this is my senior homecoming, so I want to make the most of it and attend as many events as I can.”

Kirchharr emphasized the community-building aspect of the event.

“Homecoming week can be hectic, and this is a great time set apart just to have fun and hang out with friends,” Kirchharr said.

Elizabeth Taylor, a senior art education major from Santa Rosa Beach, FL said that the best moment of the night was supporting her sorority sister, but her “biggest surprise” of the evening was “the guy that sang ‘Living my Best Life,’ because I had flashbacks of King Charisma performing in years prior.”

“It’s really a shame freshmen will never get to experience that,” Taylor said.

Taylor also commended the bravery of the students performing.

“I probably wouldn’t perform in a talent show, unless you consider eating an entire extra-large pizza something to be proud of,” Taylor said.

The students impressed those in attendance with their talents, and each performance was met with an enthusiastic round of applause from the audience.

In regards to which performance was most memorable, Shook said, “Chi O’s performance was definitely a unique standout. I thought the tap dancing was great!”

“Ultimately, I hope the scheduled Homecoming events enable students to forget about their schoolwork for a moment and just enjoy the moment,’ Kirchharr said. “As a senior, I am trying to take in every event and really cherish the time I get to spend with my friends and colleagues.

“I hope students are able to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information on this year’s Homecoming week events, students can find the 2018 Homecoming Packet on the SGA’s website at https://www.troy.edu/sga/homecoming.