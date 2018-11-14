Thanksgiving potluck offers fun, food, and fellowship

Abby Taylor

Chi Alpha campus ministries will host its annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner on Friday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., inviting students to join and enjoy food and games.

Students who need a ride from campus to the Arboretum can go to Pace Hall at 6:15 p.m. to be picked up by Chi Alpha staff.

Liz Nowling, a member of the Chi Alpha staff, is helping to coordinate the event and said this will be an event for students of all cultures to attend.

“Troy University is an international campus, and we like to highlight the diversity in our community, so we would love international student to come partake in this event and celebrate with other cultures’ foods that we will have during holidays,” she said.

Nowling said she wants the potluck dinner to be like the Thanksgiving she had growing up.

“Because a lot of students don’t get to go home during this break, we want to have an opportunity for everyone to feel at home with our community,” Nowling said.

Chi Alpha will be providing ham, turkey and dressing, and students are asked to bring a side dish they would have at Thanksgiving.

Hien Tran, a senior computer science major from Hanoi, Vietnam, serves on Chi Alpha’s connect team; the team helps set up the event.

This Thanksgiving potluck is Tran’s first-time celebrating Thanksgiving, and she said she hopes other students will come to the event.

“I think students should come to the Thanksgiving potluck for Chi Alpha because it’s a place for students to hang out and talk to each other and share more about the story of Thanksgiving,” Tran said.

During the potluck, there will be a game of Thanksgiving Family Feud for students to play, and winners will receive a prize.