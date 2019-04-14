See the damage after a tornado ripped through Troy

A Sunday-morning tornado inflicted damage across Troy, specifically in Hunters Mountain Mobile Estate (pictured here), near the Double Branch Lounge, and on Three Notch Street.

A tornado has touched the ground in Troy, inflicting damage on Highway 231 around the Double Branch lounge and in the Hunters Mountain mobile estate.

Social media reports have shown flipped cars and damaged homes in Hunters Mountain.

Tornado damage photos out of the Hunters Mountain Mobile Estates in Troy, AL.

WSFA 12 News in Montgomery broadcast the scene on 231 near the Double Branch and Scottish Inns, showing downed power lines and a Double Branch bus thrown across the highway.

Social media has also shown twisted power lines on Three Notch Street in Troy.

The National Weather service issued a tornado warning for Pike County around 6:45 a.m. and the tornado hit around 7:15 a.m. The warning continued until 8 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more news becomes available.