/Trojans roll Coastal, win big at home 45-21

by

Daniel Hunt

Staff Writer

In a game that posted a combined 784 yards of total offense, the Troy Trojans remained undefeated in conference play, knocking off Coastal Carolina 45-21.

On the opening kick-off, sophomore defensive back Marcus Jones returned a 96-yard kick for a touchdown and became Troy’s (4-1, 2-0 Sunbelt) all-time leader in kickoff returns with four in his career.

Up 7-0, the Trojans answered the special teams points with two offensive scoring possessions, taking a 21-0 lead into the second quarter after a 47-yard B.J. Smith touchdown run.

Coastal (3-2,1-1 Sunbelt) stayed consistent on the ground, pulling the score to 21-14 in the second quarter. The Chanticleers recovered a Sydney Davis fumble on Troy’s 38 yard line, but could not tie the game due to a crucial stop on fourth down by the Trojans on the 22-yard line.

Troy drove down the field and set up a 46-yard field goal for Tyler Sumpter that closed the half 23-14.

Tyler Murray put an end to a Coastal drive coming out of halftime with an interception at the 46-yard line in Carolina territory.

A 22-yard haul in by Damion Willis put Troy inside the ten, setting up Deondre Douglas with a 2-yard touchdown catch from Kaleb Barker.

Leading 31-21, Troy would answer with three more touchdowns, including a 74-yard rushing touchdown by Jabir Daughtry-Frye in the fourth quarter.

Both Frye and fellow running back B.J. Smith combined for 247-yards on the ground. Frye ended the game averaging 28-yards per-carry.

Kaleb Barker finished 12 for 15 with 143 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

In a historic performance, the Trojan defense had nine total sacks. Six total players were credited with at least one sack.

The Trojans will take the field again Thursday, Oct. 4th, at 6:00 p.m. against Georgia State at home.