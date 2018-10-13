Trojans upset on the road

by

KeyShon Taggart

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans fell to the Liberty Flames 22-16 on the road on Saturday, the first road loss on the year.

After a quiet first quarter, the Trojans would score in the final seconds with 23 yard touchdown from Sawyer Smith to Deondre Douglas to complete a 6 play, 86-yard drive.

Liberty would quickly strike back with a touchdown of their own at the start of the second quarter with a 10 play, 75-yard drive that was finished with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Calvert to Khaleb Coleman.

Later in the quarter, Troy would answer back with a 12 play, 54-yard drive that resulted in a Tyler Sumpter field goal putting the Trojans up 10-7.

Liberty would then answer back with an 8 play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Peytton Pickett, sending the teams to the locker rooms with a 14-10 Liberty lead.

After halftime, the Trojans would start with a 10 play, 41-yard drive which led to another Tyler Sumpter field goal.

The Trojans keep fighting and came away with another field goal after a 10 play, 27-yard drive to retake the lead early in the fourth, 16-14.

Liberty scored a touchdown after 14 play, 89-yard drive capped off by a 9-yard passing touchdown from Stephen Calvert to B.J. Farrow.

Troy’s second to last drive was cut short with a sack on 4th down to give the ball back to Liberty who ran the clock down to 13 seconds.

On the Trojans last drive to win, they came up short after a two Hail Mary plays.

The Trojans fall in dramatic fashion, upset on the road, 22-16.

The Trojans are now 5-2 heading into the rivalry game against South Alabama on Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Mobile, Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.