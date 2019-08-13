Trojans welcomed back as soccer hosts Samford, UNA in exhibition

Wesley Kirchharr

Sports Editor

As students return to campus for another semester, Troy University’s soccer team is at work preparing for the 2019 season. The Trojans, fresh off a 5-14-1 (4-6 Sun Belt) season, will open with a pair of exhibitiongames during the first week of classes.

Troy will host in-state rivals Samford and North Alabama on August 16 and 18, respectively.

The Trojans fell on an early six game skid during the 2018 campaign, lagging behind in the conference standings. Troy won two games between four and three game losing streaks, but then closed out the year with two consecutive wins to sneak into the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed. Troy then matched up