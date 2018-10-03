/Troy body identified; police investigating homicide

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

A body found in Troy Saturday morning has been positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.

At 9:21 a.m. on Saturday, Troy police officers responded to a wooded area on Pike County Road 1128, where they found a decomposing body, believed to be that of Kathryn Louise Davis, who was reported missing Sept. 26.

Due to the decomposition, the body could not be positively identified at the time it was found.

Following the identification, Davis’ death has been ruled a homicide and police are investigating further.

“This is now a very active criminal investigation,” said Barr. “Investigators are following up on several leads in this case.”

No other information is available at this time, but citizens are asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 if they have any related information.

