Troy for Troops holds 9/11 memorial

by

Aaron Dixon

Contributor

Troy for Troops held a memorial ceremony Wednesday for the 3,000 lives lost on 9/11 and the millions of lives that were affected.

“Keep the memory of those who lost their lives in your heart and in your mind,” said Captain Danielle Pankey, the director of Troy for Troops. “Not only for today, but every day after.”

“Today changed America. 9/11 changed America forever, and many of those people over the age of 25 years old can still remember the changes, whether they were in grade school or were adults.”

This was the first memorial ceremony held by Troy for Troops, and at the end of the ceremony, there was a moment of silence to remember fallen victims.

“We had a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.,” Pankey said. “We are going to continue that tradition in the coming years, and hopefully, the event will grow bigger each year.”

During the ceremony, there was not only a remembrance of fallen victims but also a, “Thank you,” to those who continue to serve the country in the military and with first responders.

“I always remember that they are there to defend your honor and your country,” said Sgt. David Sims, the veterans outreach coordinator for Troy for Troops.

“Always support first responders, whether they are police or a part of the fire department, and we need to realize what these people do.

“They go to work, but they are also risking their lives for us every day.”

After the ceremony, Troy for Troops hosted a 9/11 history walk located on Bibb Graves Quad that allowed students to see all the events that occurred on 9/11.