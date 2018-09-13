/Troy police investigate armed robbery on campus

by

Troy University and Troy city police are investigating an armed robbery that took place near the campus library early Thursday morning.

According to police, the student was not injured, but no suspect has been identified

A University press release said the student was walking from the parking lot by Sorrell Chapel to his residence at midnight when an armed man wearing a hoodie approached him from behind.

The man held the student at gunpoint, taking his wallet and two books. He left in a silver Honda CR-V with a spare tire on the rear door.

The university is urging students to stay alert to their surroundings and police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Troy University Police Department at 334-670-3215 or the secret witness hotline at 334-670-5814.