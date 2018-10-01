/Troy police investigating two deaths in Pike County

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

Pradyot Sharma

Opinion Editor

Troy City police are investigating two bodies found in Pike County Saturday morning, including that of a former Troy University student Aleysia Rag’uel Pierre Louis according to the City Police Department Chief Randall Barr.

The body of Louis, 19, was found in her apartment at The Arch at Troy complex at 9:17 a.m. In a statement made Monday afternoon, police revealed that her body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where examiners found she died from a preexisting health condition. The report states she died of natural causes.

A second body believed to be that of Kathryn Louise Davis, 33, was found in a different area of Troy in the same time period.

Police officers found the other body in a wooded area on County Road 1185 when they responded at 9:21 a.m. Decomposition made immediate identification impossible, but police are working with state departments to make a positive identification.

Davis was reported missing to the Troy Police Department Wednesday night.

Police have opened investigations into both cases with the assistance of the Pike County District Attorney, the Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

No other information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check the Tropolitan’s social media, website and Thursday paper for updates.