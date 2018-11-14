Troy student arrested in hit-and-run investigation

by

The Troy Police Department has arrested Troy student Michael Alfonzo McKenney II, 22, for a hit-and-run that injured another Troy student earlier in November.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, McKenney turned himself in to the Troy Police Department for leaving the scene of an accident with injury, which is a class C felony.

McKenney had been driving a white SUV that hit a 20-year-old female Troy student around 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 2, leaving the student with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries.

Troy police had located the vehicle and driver responsible for the hit-and-run after their initial investigation and had issued a warrant for McKenney.

According to Alabama’s Code of Law, anyone guilty of leaving the scene of an accident with injury may face up to 10 years in prison.