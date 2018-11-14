(PHOTOS/ Troy City Police Department (left and middle), Facebook (right)) Jeremyah Deunte Howell, a Troy student (left), and Tharion Vincient Nye (middle) have been arrested and charged with the murder of Rashad Montel McClaney (right).

Troy student charged with murder

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

Jeremyah Deunte Howell, a Troy University student, and Tharion Vincient Nye have been arrested and charged with the murder of Rashad Montel McClaney of Troy.

According to City of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, McClaney was taken to the Troy Regional Medical Center emergency room on Nov. 3 in a private vehicle, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Details surrounding the vehicle, its driver and ownership are not clear.

McClaney’s body was later taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy. The cause of his death was ruled asphyxiation, the deprivation of oxygen.

According to Barr, the investigators learned that McClaney had been involved in an “altercation” with Howell, 21, and Nye, 23, at an apartment in the 100 block of Gibbs Street prior to his death.

Police have not released details of the altercation, but according to Google Maps, the only apartment complex in that location is the Pointe at Troy. The Tropolitan contacted the Pointe at Troy, but employees were unable to speak about details or the location of the event.

Howell, who was arrested later that day, is being held in Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 28.

The defendants will go to trial if indicted by a grand jury and if they don’t plead guilty.

Nye turned himself in to the Troy Police Department Nov. 7 and was charged with murder, but bond and holding details have not been released.

McClaney’s Facebook page has been dedicated to his remembrance and can be found by searching Rashad McClaney in the Facebook search bar.