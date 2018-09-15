Troy stuns Nebraska, 24-19

by

For the second time in two seasons, the Troy football team has knocked off a Power 5 opponent, first in LSU, and now in Nebraska. The Trojans traveled to Lincoln and won 24-19 in front of a sold-out crowd in the Cornhusker’s home opener.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Troy head coach Neal Brown said. “I thought we showed tremendous grit and determination. Our guys fully expected to come in here and compete and have the opportunity to win in the fourth quarter and that’s what we did. We’ve been nationally ranked, we’ve beaten LSU at LSU. Our guys have really improved over the last two weeks. So, the narrative needs to be about us and what our program is doing.”

The Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) took advantage of all opportunities as they forced three Nebraska turnovers and took one punt return all the way. Junior quarterback Kaleb Barker went 14-21 for 110 yards while backup Sawyer Smith picked up the longest run by a Troy quarterback since 2002 when he broke free for 60 yards.

Running back BJ Smith posted two scores as Troy jumped out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back. Smith tallied 70 yards on 11 touches.

The Trojans are set to open Sun Belt conference play next Saturday, Sept. 22 in against ULM. Kickoff is Monroe, Louisiana is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Read the full recap of the Nebraska game in the Tropolitan on Thursday, Sept. 20.