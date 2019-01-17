UAC to host “Price Is Right” and an Escape Room

Erin Jones

The University Activities Council (UAC) is hosting a “Price Is Right” event from Jan. 22-25 in the Trojan Center food court from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In order to participate in the “Price Is Right,” students must attempt to guess the correct price for a basket of goodies. The student who is closest to the basket’s actual price will win the basket. The winner will be announced on the Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. in the Trojan Center food court.

“Participate − you could win cool prizes,” said Richie Russo, a senior computer science major from Pace, Florida, and the vice president of the UAC.

During the event, there will also be a sign-up sheet for the escape room event the UAC is hosting on Jan. 30. To participate, students must sign up during the “Price is Right” event at the UAC table.

Escape Room Boom will be held on Jan. 30 in Trojan Center rooms 224 and 212. The event will start at 7 p.m., but students who signed up will arrive at their reserved time. Every hour 40 people will participate, and the rounds last about 30 minutes.

If a student who signed up is unable to make their appointed time, then a free spot may be opened during the event. According to De’korrius Johnson, a senior global business marketing major from Birmingham, the theme of the escape room centers around a potential bomb threat.

“The theme for it is ‘Boom!’ − there has been a murder, and the person set a bomb in the room to hide the evidence,” Johnson said. “You have to try to figure out the four-digit code to deactivate the bomb.

“If you get the code wrong, then the time will go by faster.”