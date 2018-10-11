(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Freshman defensive specialist Lacey Jeffcoat (front) tallied 34 digs over the weekend, picking up eight assists as well.

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Freshman defensive specialist Lacey Jeffcoat (front) tallied 34 digs over the weekend, picking up eight assists as well.

Volleyball downs Louisiana SBC duo

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy volleyball team traveled to Louisiana on Friday night, looking to break a five-game losing streak against Louisiana’s Sun Belt duo of ULM and UL Lafayette. Troy (8-11, 2-4 Sun Belt) picked up its first pair of conference wins over the weekend, winning both games 3-1.

Troy started slow in the opening set, falling behind 10-3. The Trojans battled back to eventually tie the set at 21. Kills by Cheyenne Hayes, Belle Waldrop and Jenni Young allowed the team to take the first set 25-23.

The second set came much easier for the Trojans. Cheyenne Hayes’ eight kills in the second set gave the Trojans an advantage the Ragin’ Cajuns would not be able to stop. Troy took the second set 25-17.

ULL would not be swept and fought hard to take the third set 25-19, forcing a fourth set. The Ragin’ Cajuns, with a bit of momentum coming out of the third set, cut their seven-point deficit down to four but would not be able to pull out the victory. The Trojans took the fourth and final set 25-22.

The streak continues for Cheyenne Hayes after an explosive game against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hayes knocked down 22 kills to lead the Trojans to a four-set victory. Savannah Moore turned in a solid game attacking as well, recording 11 kills with a .409 hitting percentage. Moore posted four blocks in the match as well.

Following their Friday night victory, the Trojans traveled to Monroe, Louisiana, to take on the Warhawks in a Saturday night matchup.

Troy started off hot in the first set, quickly defeating the Warhawks 25-12. Eleven attack errors by the Warhawks and back-to-back-to-back aces by Sara Grace Wilson led the way to the Trojans’ huge first-set win.

In the second set, the Warhawks strung together a five-point streak to give them a four-point advantage early on. The Trojans tied the game at 14 but would not be able to pull away. Troy dropped the second set 25-22.

The Trojans took the third and fourth sets (25-19 and 25-21) to topple the Warhawks in a 3-1 match victory. The win over the Warhawks completed the sweep in Louisiana and broke a five-game losing streak for the Trojans.

Cheyenne Hayes continued to roll, bringing her streak to 17 straight matches. Logan Page and Savannah Moore also tallied double-digit kills against the Warhawks. Amara Anderson had back-to-back double-doubles this past weekend in Louisiana. The freshman setter has now posted 10 double-doubles in her first season.

The Trojans will travel to Georgia to take on Georgia State and Georgia Southern this weekend.