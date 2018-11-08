Volleyball falls to South in final road matchup

Hanna Cooper
Staff Writer
The Troy volleyball team traveled to South Alabama to take on the Jaguars in a Saturday afternoon matchup.
In the opening set, Troy tied the game at eight after falling behind by a few points. The Trojans then went on a four-point run to give them a five-point advantage.
The Trojans then closed out the opening set with a three-point run. Troy took the opening set 25-20.
The second set of the matchup was hard-fought for both schools. Neither team was able to put up more than three points at a time. The set finished on an attack error by the Trojans after a battle in extra points. South Alabama took the second set 28-26.
The momentum coming from the Jags’ second set victory led them to a quick 25-13 victory in the third set.
Troy battled back in the fourth. Troy opened up with a three-point run, but the Jaguars responded with a four-point run to retake the lead. The Trojans went on a five-point streak in an effort to make a comeback, but the Jaguars responded with two three-point streaks to close out the final set.
Cheyenne Hayes led the Trojans with 18 kills in the match. Junior Belle Waldrop followed behind with nine kills and a .300 hitting percentage.
Three Trojans finished the game with double-digit digs: Amara Anderson with 12, Sara Grace Wilson with 12 and Lacey Jeffcoat with 11. Anderson recorded 41 assists on the night to give her her 15th double-double of the season.
Troy returns home for its final pair of regular season games. Troy will host Appalachian State on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. This match will be senior night for Troy’s lone senior, Logan Page. Troy will then close the regular season on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a match versus Coastal Carolina.
Be First to Comment
You must log in to post a comment.