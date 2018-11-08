 Press "Enter" to skip to content
(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Sophomore outside hitter Cheyenne Hayes prepares to serve to South in Wednesday night’s home matchup against the Jags. Hayes posted 34 kills in the two-game split with South Alabama. 

Volleyball falls to South in final road matchup

By Sports on November 8, 2018
Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy volleyball team traveled to South Alabama to take on the Jaguars in a Saturday afternoon matchup. 

In the opening set, Troy tied the game at eight after falling behind by a few points. The Trojans then went on a four-point run to give them a five-point advantage. 

The Trojans then closed out the opening set with a three-point run. Troy took the opening set 25-20.

The second set of the matchup was hard-fought for both schools. Neither team was able to put up more than three points at a time. The set finished on an attack error by the Trojans after a battle in extra points. South Alabama took the second set 28-26. 

The momentum coming from the Jags’ second set victory led them to a quick 25-13 victory in the third set.

 Troy battled back in the fourth. Troy opened up with a three-point run, but the Jaguars responded with a four-point run to retake the lead. The Trojans went on a five-point streak in an effort to make a comeback, but the Jaguars responded with two three-point streaks to close out the final set. 

Cheyenne Hayes led the Trojans with 18 kills in the match. Junior Belle Waldrop followed behind with nine kills and a .300 hitting percentage. 

Three Trojans finished the game with double-digit digs: Amara Anderson with 12, Sara Grace Wilson with 12 and Lacey Jeffcoat with 11. Anderson recorded 41 assists on the night to give her her 15th double-double of the season. 

Troy returns home for its final pair of regular season games. Troy will host Appalachian State on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. This match will be senior night for Troy’s lone senior, Logan Page. Troy will then close the regular season on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a match versus Coastal Carolina.  

