Volleyball on four-game winning streak

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The volleyball team traveled to Louisiana on Friday night, looking to break a five-game losing streak against Louisiana’s Sun Belt duo of ULM and UL-Lafayette. Troy (8-11, 2-4 Sun Belt) picked up its first pair of conference wins over the weekend, winning both games 3-1.

Troy started slow in the opening set, falling behind 10-3. The Trojans battled back to tie the set at 21. Kills by Cheyenne Hayes, Belle Waldrop and Jenni Young allowed the team to take the first set 25-23.

The second set came much easier for the Trojans. Hayes’ eight kills in the second set gave the Trojans an advantage that the Ragin’ Cajuns would not be able to stop. Troy took the second set 25-17.

ULL would not be swept and fought hard to take the third set 25-19, which forced a fourth set. The Ragin’ Cajuns, with a bit of momentum coming out of the third set, cut their seven point deficit down to four but would not be able to pull out a victory. The Trojans took the fourth and final set 25-22.

The streak continues for Hayes after an explosive game against the Ragin’ Cajuns. She knocked down 22 kills to lead the Trojans to a four-set victory. Savannah Moore turned in a solid game as well, recording 11 kills with a .409 hitting percentage. Moore posted four blocks in the match as well.

Following the Friday night victory, the Trojans traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the Warhawks in a Saturday night match up.

Troy started off hot in the first set, quickly defeating the Warhawks 25-12. Eleven attack errors by the Warhawks and back-to-back-to-back aces by Sara Grace Wilson lead way to the huge first set win.

In the second set, the Warhawks strung together a five point streak to give them a four point advantage early on. The Trojans tied the game at 14, but would not be able to pull away. Troy dropped the second set 25-22.

The Trojans were take the third and fourth set (25-19 and 25-21) to topple the Warhawks in a 3-1 match victory. The win over the Warhawks completed the sweep in Louisiana and broke a five-game losing streak for the Trojans.

Hayes continued to roll, bringing her streak to seventeen straight matches. Logan Page and Moore also tallied double-digit kills against the Warhawks. Amara Anderson had back-to-back double-doubles this past weekend in Louisiana. The freshman setter has now posted ten double-doubles in her first season.

The Trojans will travel to Georgia to take on Georgia State and Georgia Southern this weekend.