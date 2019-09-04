Volleyball picks up two wins, falls to ETSU

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Sophomore middle hitter Halston Hillier posted 30 kills during the three-game Jax State Invitational over the weekend.

Kennedy Roy

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s volleyball team participated in the Jacksonville State Invitational last weekend to kick off the regular season.

The Trojans took on Southeastern Louisiana, Jacksonville State and NCAA qualifier Eastern Tennessee State University at the invite. Troy started its weekend with a three set sweep over the Lions.

The Trojans were anchored by hitters Cheyenne Hayes and Halston Hillier, who have 17 and 11 kills, respectively. Amara Anderson followed with 39 assists and 11 digs.

Following the win, Troy then looked towards Jax State squad that went 18-14 last year. The offense kept rolling as Hayes and freshman Julia Brooks had 21 and 15 kills, respectively. Anderson added to her impressive stat line with 52 assists on the way to the 3-1 win. The Gamecocks came out of the gate quick taking the first set 25-23, but the Trojans battled through the adversity and took three straight from the Gamecocks. This marks the first 2-0 start to a season since 2014.

The final game of the weekend matched Troy against ETSU. The Trojans fell to Bucs in four sets, but the offense didn’t seem to dip as Hayes lead the way with 19 kills, followed by Hillier’s 11. Anderson continued with 37 assists and Lacey Jeffcoat held down the back row with 11 digs. In the end, the Bucs were just too much for the Trojans taking three straight sets after the first. The Trojans host the Troy Invitational on September 6-7 in Trojan Arena with Troy set to square off with Chattanooga Friday at 6:30pm.