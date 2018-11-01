(PHOTO/ Zach Henson) Students walked around the perimeter of the quad on Saturday. The $1,400 collected came from students and campus organizations, donations ranging from $5 to $150. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women, according to the CDC.

Walk raises $1,400 for breast cancer

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

The Homecoming Committee and the National Panhellenic Council hosted a Relay for Life breast cancer awareness walk on Saturday morning, raising $1,400 for the American Cancer Foundation.

Emily Tew, a junior communication major from Headland, explained that individual students and 24 campus organizations donated from $5 to $150 each before walking around the perimeter of the quad.

Amber Thomas, a senior biomed major from Birmingham, explained that the event’s purpose is not only to raise money to fight breast cancer but also to raise awareness.

“Breast cancer is still prevalent,” she explained. “We need to raise awareness for it.”

According to the American Cancer Society, women in the United States have a 12 percent chance of developing breast cancer.

She further encouraged students to keep track of campus events so they can participate in upcoming events, too.

The next Relay for Life event will be held March 29, 2019.