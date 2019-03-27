Women fall in postseason at Trojan Arena

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Trojan guards Jasmine LeBlanc (left) and Shaterrika O’Neal (right) make their way down the court in Thrusday’s loss to UAB. LeBlanc led all Trojan scorers with her 23 point contribution in the 93-89 loss.

Wesley Kirchharr

The Troy women’s basketball program enjoyed national attention last week with the team’s appearance in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The women made history with the postseason game in Trojan Arena, playing host to UAB on Thursday, March 21.

Troy fell to the Blazers in a close, high-scoring affair, losing 93-89, ending the season for the Trojans.

“The team showed so much fight and this was a great game for women’s basketball in general,” Troy Head Coach Chanda Rigby said. “There were relatively low mistakes shooting, 100 percent effort, good strategies on both sides executed by players who were all dialed in and didn’t want their season to end.

“I’m proud for that, but I’m heartbroken for the season to end for my team who I love dearly and that represent Troy so well.”

Troy’s 22 wins meets the mark for second-most in school history, one shy of the 1996-1997 Trojan squad.

With a crowd of 2,451 fans watching, the most in Troy women’s history, the Trojans had four players turn in double-digit point totals. Jasmine LeBlanc led all Trojans with 23 points, also posting eight rebounds and four steals. Kayla Robinson and Japonica James followed LeBlanc’s performance closely with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Throughout 26 lead changes, the Blazer had a late-game push to propel them to the second round of the NIT, going on a 13-5 run to put the Trojans on ice.

UAB advanced, facing SEC powerhouse Arkansas in the following round. The Blazers put up no fight, falling 100-52, putting a 26-win season to an end.

Next season, the Trojans will have the fill the void left by seniors Shaterrika O’Neal, Sky’Lynn Holmes and Amahni Upshaw.