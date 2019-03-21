Women’s Basketball falls in first postseason game in Trojan Arena

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s basketball team lost to UAB 93-89 at home tonight in the first ever postseason game played at Trojan Arena.

With the loss, the Trojans are thus eliminated from the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. UAB will move on to the second round to play the winner of Arkansas and Houston.

The game was tight for its duration, with the largest lead of the night being just seven points.

With four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Trojans had a six-point lead, but the Blazers went on an 11-1 run to take a four-point lead with just under a minute to go.

A one-handed floater by Japonica James narrowed the gap to just two points, but the Trojans were unable to overcome the lead.

Jasmine LeBlanc led the way for the Trojans with 23 points off 8-12 shooting and 6-7 from the free throw line.

James and Kayla Robinson both hit double figures as well and Amber Rivers scored 11 points off three baskets from beyond the arc.

Jasmine Robinson led the team in assists with seven.

LeBlanc, James and Rivers combined for 25 rebounds.

The Trojans as a team out-rebounded the Blazers 48-45.

Despite the loss, the Trojans scored 89 points, which was the most points the team has scored in a loss all season.

One factor for the Trojans’ loss was late-game turnovers. The team had 11 turnovers for the game, but eight of them came in the fourth quarter.